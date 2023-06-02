Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Trading Down 3%

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.94 and last traded at $97.21. 154,176 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $100.26.

Moog Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.80.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

