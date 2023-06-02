Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,482 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Moody’s worth $147,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,308,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,094,000 after buying an additional 756,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,430,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,495,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.35. 181,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,881. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.58.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

