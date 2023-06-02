MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.56 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $82.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.30. 9,119,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $397.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.17.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

