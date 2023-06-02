Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $69.80 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Monero has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $69.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $146.05 or 0.00541917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,951.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00352274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00066824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00425055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,286,625 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

