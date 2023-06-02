monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 4.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $173.30 and last traded at $173.52. Approximately 674,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 832,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in monday.com by 192.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

