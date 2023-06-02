monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 4.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $173.30 and last traded at $173.52. Approximately 674,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 832,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.82.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average of $129.54.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
