MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stake Cut by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 264,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,047. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon purchased 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

