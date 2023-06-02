Miller Investment Management LP Sells 4,409 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 994,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,925. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.72.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

