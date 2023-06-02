Miller Investment Management LP Sells 2,511 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Miller Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Crown by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. 173,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $110.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. TheStreet raised Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

