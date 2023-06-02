Miller Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $152.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average of $153.63. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

