Miller Investment Management LP Invests $22.54 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 413,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,537,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 3.8% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EWJ traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,881,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

