Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.01.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $335.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,645,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,485,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

