MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CXH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

