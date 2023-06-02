MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE MCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. 28,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.09.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
