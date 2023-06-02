MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. 28,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,647,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.