MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,283 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of MetLife worth $847,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 969,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,498. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

