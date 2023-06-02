Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Metcash Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.
About Metcash
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metcash (MHTLY)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.