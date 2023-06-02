Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $191,330.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,282,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,565,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

