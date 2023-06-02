Mendel Money Management Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 744.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after buying an additional 235,597 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 56,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 381,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 38,374 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

