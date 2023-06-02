Mendel Money Management Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1,492.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,779 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,983,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128,566 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,957,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,004,000 after acquiring an additional 142,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 7,675,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,731,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

