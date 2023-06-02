Mendel Money Management Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

D has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 2,078,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

