Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1,183.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 2,695,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,009. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.