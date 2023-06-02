Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.0662 on Major Exchanges

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $62.89 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

