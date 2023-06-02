Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.00

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and traded as low as $8.90. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 438 shares.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Read More

