Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 17,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 67,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIGI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

