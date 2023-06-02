Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,468. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,379 shares of company stock valued at $42,218,537. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

