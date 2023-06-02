Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.33% of Schneider National worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,785. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

