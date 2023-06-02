Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 266,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.