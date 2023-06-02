Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.40% of Clean Harbors worth $24,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.60. 80,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,322. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,776 shares of company stock worth $5,425,112. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

