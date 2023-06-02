Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,870 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,542 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,242. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 64,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.