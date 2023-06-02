Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.54 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 217.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,406 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $84.18. 536,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

