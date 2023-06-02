Martingale Asset Management L P Has $21.36 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $900.81. 114,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $903.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $853.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

