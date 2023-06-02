Martingale Asset Management L P Has $19.51 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.43% of AXIS Capital worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 32,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

