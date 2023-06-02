Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,267 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of CNA Financial worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:CNA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. 18,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.