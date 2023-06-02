Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.31. 562,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $353.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

