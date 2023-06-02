Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 246,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.26 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical



BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

