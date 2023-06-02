Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $411.61

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $411.61 and last traded at $411.36, with a volume of 27683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

