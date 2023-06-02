Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 12-Month High at $411.61

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $411.61 and last traded at $411.36, with a volume of 27683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $404.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.01.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

