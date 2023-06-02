Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,156. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

