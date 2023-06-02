Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,571,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

MMC opened at $174.42 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

