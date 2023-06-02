Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.61 ($0.02). Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,672,689 shares changing hands.

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -155.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

Further Reading

