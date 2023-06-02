Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,785,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 249.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 119,467 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $33.81.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

