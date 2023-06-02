Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 13,859,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 35,043,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

