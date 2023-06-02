Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 6.87% of Malibu Boats worth $75,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 381,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.6 %

About Malibu Boats

Shares of MBUU opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.