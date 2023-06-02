Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $203.33

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 203.33 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.42). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 11,768 shares changing hands.

Majedie Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.03 million, a P/E ratio of -350.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 203.18.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

Majedie Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.