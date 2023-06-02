Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63,143.97

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and $63,143.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,272.63 or 1.00004783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000665 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,777.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

