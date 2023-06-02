Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.84

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 149994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

