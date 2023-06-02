Macy’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:M opened at $13.75 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Macy’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.