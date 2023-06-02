M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Holdings Boosted by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. 133,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

