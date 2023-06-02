Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Major Shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc Acquires 1,805,416 Shares

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc acquired 1,805,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $4,387,160.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,521,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,840.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 233,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $89.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.42.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 5,032.86%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $186,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

