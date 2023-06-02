Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$11.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.84.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 4.3 %

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.39.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

