Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.43.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $328.35 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.42.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

